Fans react as Asamoah Gyan shares adorable photos of himself and his children on social media

Asamoah Gyan starts UEFA coaching license in Wales
Gyan spends time with his children
Asamoah Gyan's eldest son pursues a career in football
Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan marked his father's day celebration by sharing a photo of himself and his three children on his social media page.
Asamoah Gyan and his children were dressed casually in the photo that looked like it was taken on the street after a hangout though the Ghana legend didn't indicate where and when the picture was taken.
Rafael Gyan, Federico Gyan, and Floyd Gyan were the children that came out of the marriage between Asamoah Gyan and his ex-wife Gifty.
The children are reported to be based in England with their mother, Gifty while Asamoah Gyan is currently in Wales studying for his UEFA license B coaching certificate.
His fans reacted to the picture of Africa's top scorer at the World Cup while showing love to the children.
His eldest son, Frederick Gyan is hoping to fill the big shoes of his father as he is currently in the youth team of Oxford City F.C.
❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6t4ppTLRs1— ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) June 20, 2022
Wow nice ❤️— Ama Darkowaa????♥️ (@Darkowaaaa) June 20, 2022
Nice family ❤️— Real Jizzy (@jizzy101735) June 20, 2022
If Asamoah Gyan is baby jet, his eldest son would be__________?— BENDICK???????????????????????????????????????????? (@BenDick_) June 20, 2022
All of them resemble their father. Belated happy father's day babyjet!— Peter Paul Akan-Nyindipo (@peterpaulakan) June 20, 2022
You have a nice family legend .❤— ????Broken Heart ???? (@broken_heart490) June 20, 2022
Baby jet♥️????????— FRANK AFRANE BENEDICT (@afrane_official) June 20, 2022
Your big boy's eyebrows are cute— Jelani My love (@lorettaagyeman) June 20, 2022
My striker ❤️ @ASAMOAH_GYAN3— Krobea Yaw Asante Danquah (@Old_Customer1) June 20, 2022
Happy father's day to you legend— SHEARER ???????? (@Bra_abdalla) June 20, 2022
- Vitoria Guimaraes to sign Ghana's Maxwell Woledzi from Nordsjaelland
- I’m very pleased Andy Yiadom has committed his future to Reading FC - Mark Bowen
- Kasim Nuhu calls for unity and cohesion in Black Stars ahead of 2022 World Cup
- Mohammed Kudus to feature in Ajax pre-season games against German clubs
- Freiburg now favourites to sign Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
- Read all related articles