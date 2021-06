Farouk Lawan dey go jail over $3 million bribery scandal for 2012

One court for Nigeria capital, Abuja don sentence Hon Farouk Lawan wey be former member of di House of Representatives, to seven years for prison over $3 million bribery scandal for 2012.

Lawan bin dey face accuse say im collect $500,000 of $3m bribe from an oil tycoon to drop im company from dia investigation.



Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola na im bin indict Lawan during fuel subsidy probe of 2012.