Farouk Lawan jailed: Prison for Mr. Integrity - What next for Farouk Lawal?

Farouk Lawal be former member of House of Reps

E no longer be news say high court for Abuja don convict former house of reps influential member Farouk Lawal to 7 years for prison over for bribery wey happun for 2012.

A source close to Farouk tell BBC say di former lawmaker don already dey Kuje prison for Nigerian capital Abuja but dat dem go still fight di judgement.



"Dis judgement no sweet us for bele and we no go allow am like dat we go fight am by all di legal means available." Dis na wetin di source yan.



Dis na why BBC contact professor of law Usman Zannuraini to explain chances wey di Kano state (northern Nigeria) born politician get to regain freedom.



"So regarding Faruk issue since dis one na judgement wey high court make e still get chance to appeal up to supreme court level."



"But if supreme court decide to uphold wetin dis high court rule then it means no way out for him and he must serve di prison term."



Who be Farouk Lawal and why e popular



Dem born am for 1962 and e dey married with 5 children.

Farouk even as a lecturer for Kano state polytechnic in di 90s dey popular as na pesin wey dey involved in union mata wella.



And by di time e join politics and enter house of reps in 1999 im popularity come increase.



By di time wey Farouk start to serve im fourth term for house of reps after 2011 elections many pipo for im state don dey even call on am to run for govnor.



Abu Isa na political analyst for Kano and e tell BBC about Farouk



"Na im be shining light as far as northerners dey for house of reps, e dey smart, vocal and many (i dey among) dey call on am to run for Kano govnor by 2015 before dis case happun."



Di 2012 bribery incident wia Farouk as chairman of di fuel subsidy committee wey dey investigate corruption get case to ansa really reduce im politics and im standing.



Oda times wey court jail high profile Nigerian politicians

Bala Ngilari



Bala Ngilari be former govnor of Adamawa state wey chop five years imprisonment afta EFCC accuse am say im no follow law wey guide how to dey give contract wen he be governor.



EFCC charge di former govnor and two oda pipo to court say dem give contract of N167 million without following di rule goment put for how to give contract.



Court for Yola agree say di former govnor guilty and knack am five years for prison but appeal court for di state later comot Ngilari for prison.



Di appeal court say di charges wey EFCC take put Ngilari for prison no get merit and proof say di former govnor break di laws.



Jolly Nyame



Di former govnor of Taraba state dey cool im back for jail where im go spend 14 years after court find am guilty of mago-mago.

EFCC accuse di govnor say im do mago-mago wen im be govnor between 1999 to 2007.



Justice Adebukola Banjoko say EFCC, under Magu, provide plenty evidence wey show say di former govnor tiff N1.64bn. Di Appeal court and Supreme court also agree with di judgment and say make di former govnor for prison dey chill



Joshua Dariye



For 2007, EFCC charge Joshua Dariye, di former govnor of Plateau state for money laundering and say im tiff N1.126bn from di Plateau goment ecological moni. Dem say im tiff di moni through Ebenezer Reitner Ventures, company wey no even get registration number.



After ten years, Justice Banjoko nack am 16 years imprisonment. Di judge say make im spend two years for one offence and anoda 14 years for anoda offense, but im go do di prison at di same time.



Dariye later manage reduce di time to ten years after court of appeal for Abuja commot four years for di prison time.



Orji Uzor Kalu

Orji Kalu wey be senator wen court send am go prison enter gbege wit EFCC wen dem accuse am say im tiff N7.65 billion wit im former commissioner of Finance wen he be govnor.



Justice Mohammed Idris on December 5, 2019 sentence di former governor to 12 years in prison but di supreme court later release am.



Supreme court reason say, Justice Idris wey put Kalu for jail, don already be appeal court judge di time wey im give di judgment.



Now, Kalu dey go back to court to answer EFCC accuse if im tiff di money or not.



