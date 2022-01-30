0
Fatau Dauda and wife Failatu welcome birth of baby boy

Sun, 30 Jan 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda is celebrating the birth of his child with his wife Failatu Alhassan.

The couple released a photo of the naming ceremony of the baby boy on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Fatau Dauda and Failatu married in March 2021.

The former Legon Cities player was the first-choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

He played two matches at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals in Brazil.

Dauda also had a short spell with Orlando Pirates in South Africa and also with Chippa United in the PSL.

He had a successful spell at the Nigerian side Enyimba.

