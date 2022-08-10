0
Menu
Sports

Fatau Dauda avails himself for technical assignments ahead of World Cup

69023282.295 Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda is ready to serve on the Black Stars technical team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018.

The Black Stars have been drawn alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup.

In an interview with Accra-based Hot FM, the former Ashantigold shot stopper who is recovering from an injury ruled himself out of the World Cup but expressed his readiness for technical assignments.

“I'm now recovering from injury so it will be difficult to go for 2022 World Cup to play but can go on technical assignments” he said.

Ghana is expected to pitch camp in Abu Dhabi (UAE) for two weeks before the commencement of the World Cup in November.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Related Articles: