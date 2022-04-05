Fatau Dauda hails ‘outstanding’ Djiku, Amartey for performance against Nigeria

Amartey and Djiku hailed for efforts in Black Stars’ victory over Nigeria
Ghana to play at 2022 World Cup
Ghana to face Portugal, Uruguay and Korean Republic at 2022 World Cup
Ghanaian goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has lauded defenders Daniel Amartey and Alexander Djiku as his standout players in Ghana’s World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.
The two center backs have created a solid partnership in the national team and displayed it when the Black Stars took on Nigeria in March.
According to Fatau Dauda, he was impressed with their performance as they managed to mark out Nigeria’s attacking force in the two legs.
The former Ashgold goalkeeper disclosed that the duo were able to withstand intense pressure from their opponents because they understood themselves.
"My standout players in this World Cup playoffs. Our two Centre backs Amartey and Djiku. They really impressed me with their understanding and confidence. Marking out such good attackers and playing from the back even under extreme pressure,” the 2014 Black Stars goalkeeper at the World Cup said.
Ghana held Nigeria to a goalless game at the Baba Yara Stadium before earning an away goal advantage in their 1-1 draw at Abuja to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Ghana has been placed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and the Korean Republic for the 2022 World Cup.
- 2022 World Cup: Ghana group opponents South Korea enjoys big fixture luck
- 2022 World Cup: The venues Ghana will play its group stage matches
- 'The Hand of God now belongs to me' - How Luis Suarez teased Ghana after 2010 incident
- 3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
- 2022 World Cup: South Korea aim to grab easy points from Ghana in Group H
- Read all related articles