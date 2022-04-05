Fatau Dauda hails ‘outstanding’ Djiku, Amartey for performance against Nigeria

Daniel Amartey and Alexander Djiku

Amartey and Djiku hailed for efforts in Black Stars’ victory over Nigeria

Ghanaian goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has lauded defenders Daniel Amartey and Alexander Djiku as his standout players in Ghana’s World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.



The two center backs have created a solid partnership in the national team and displayed it when the Black Stars took on Nigeria in March.



According to Fatau Dauda, he was impressed with their performance as they managed to mark out Nigeria’s attacking force in the two legs.

The former Ashgold goalkeeper disclosed that the duo were able to withstand intense pressure from their opponents because they understood themselves.



"My standout players in this World Cup playoffs. Our two Centre backs Amartey and Djiku. They really impressed me with their understanding and confidence. Marking out such good attackers and playing from the back even under extreme pressure,” the 2014 Black Stars goalkeeper at the World Cup said.



Ghana held Nigeria to a goalless game at the Baba Yara Stadium before earning an away goal advantage in their 1-1 draw at Abuja to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana has been placed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and the Korean Republic for the 2022 World Cup.