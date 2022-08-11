Fatau Dauda lifts lid on failed Asante Kotoko move

Fatau Dauda

Former Legon Cities goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, has lifted the lid on his failed Asante Kotoko move in 2019.

Dauda joined the Royals as a free agent after he was released by Nigerian giants Enyimba.



The 37-year-old was the club’s number one goalkeeper until last season when he lost his number 1 spot in the team. He decided to leave the club after failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension.



"Kotoko CEO called me about my availability as I signed a contract for Asante Kotoko last season but later had the deal collapsed," he told Hot TV.



Dauda has completed a goalkeeping course that was organized by the Ghana Football Association and FIFA.

He also earned CAF/GFA Licence D (Grassroot) coaching certificate last year.



Dauda was in the Ghana national team squad for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations, and was the first choice keeper for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations edition of the tournament.



He was also Ghana's goalkeeper at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.