0
Menu
Sports

Fatau Dauda lifts lid on failed Asante Kotoko move

Dauda Fatau 610x400 Fatau Dauda

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Legon Cities goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, has lifted the lid on his failed Asante Kotoko move in 2019.

Dauda joined the Royals as a free agent after he was released by Nigerian giants Enyimba.

The 37-year-old was the club’s number one goalkeeper until last season when he lost his number 1 spot in the team. He decided to leave the club after failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension.

"Kotoko CEO called me  about my availability as I signed a contract for Asante Kotoko last season but later had the deal collapsed," he told Hot TV.

Dauda has completed a goalkeeping course that was organized by the Ghana Football Association and FIFA.

He also earned CAF/GFA Licence D (Grassroot) coaching certificate last year.

Dauda was in the Ghana national team squad for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations, and was the first choice keeper for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations edition of the tournament.

He was also Ghana's goalkeeper at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
Related Articles: