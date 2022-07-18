Fatau Dauda praises 'technically good' Jojo Wollacott

Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott

Jojo Wollacott makes Black Stars debut against Zimbabwe

2022 FIFA World to start in November



2022 World Cup: Ghana to face Uruguay



Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has eulogised 'technically good' Black Stars goalkeeper, Joseph Wollacott.



Wollacott, according to Dauda, is a modern goalkeeper who uses his feet well, and his qualities place him at the top of the list of coaches.



Speaking with Citi Sports, Fatau Dauda said the Charlton Athletic man cannot be blamed for the goals he conceded at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



“I know folks will say that he conceded a lot of goals at the AFCON but if you look closely a lot of the goals scored were not his fault. He is a goalkeeper who has good technique and his tactical play is also very good.

“He can play with his feet and his positioning is good as well. This is why he is the preferred choice of the coaches,” he told Citi Sports.



Jojo Wollacott, since his debut in October 2021, has worked his way to become the first pick in the national team.



After a sloppy performance at the 2021 AFCON, the British-born Ghanaian was a key member in Ghana's qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, following his incredible display against Nigeria in the playoffs.



The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and will conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.



EE/ DA