Fatau Dauda speaks out about Legon Cities mentality in the GPL

Fatau Dauda, goalkeeper for Legon Cities FC

Fatau Dauda, goalkeeper for Legon Cities FC, has challenged his teammates to improve their performance if they wish to stay in the Ghana Premier League next season.

After spending the majority of the first round in the relegation zone, the Royals were able to move out of danger owing to an improved performance.



Legon Cities FC is presently ninth in the league standings, with 38 points from 29 games.



Dauda has challenged his colleagues to improve their performance in the final five games of the season in order to maintain their top-flight position.



“I think as an experienced player in the league we need to step up our winning mentality, whether we are playing home or away, that’s one thing in football,"

“In the Ghana league everything is possible, we have seen clubs gone away to win at venues nobody expected,"



“So we can do it, so I think the individual winning mentality is not there,"



“If we are able to get it together I think we can win games,” Fatau Dauda told Legon Cities TV.



On matchday 30 of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League, Legon Cities will battle league leaders Accra Hearts of Oak.