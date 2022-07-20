Fatawu Issahaku and Afena-Gyan share moment together after Sporting beat Roma in friendly

Ghanaian duo, Fatawu Issahaku and Felix Afena-Gyan

Black Stars duo, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, and Felix Afena-Gyan were spotted together following Sporting Lisbon's pre-season friendly against AS Roma.

Issahaku, who is nursing an injury missed the game, while Afena-Gyan came on in the second half as the Italian giants lost to Sporting Lisbon 3-2.



Both players, who are regular members of Ghana's national team, are preparing ahead for the 2022/23 season.



Meanwhile, Pedro Goncalves opened the scoring for Sporting Lisbon in the 29th minute from the spot.



AS Roma pulled parity two minutes later through an own goal from Goncalo Inacio.

The player redeemed his image by restoring Sporting's lead in the second half, but Roma levelled again through Lorenzo Pelligrini.



Bruno Tabata netted the winner with four minutes remaining.



Felix Afena-Gyan scored for Roma in their friendly against Sunderland last week and will be hoping for more game time in the upcoming campaign.



