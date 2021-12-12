Fatawu Issahaku and two others nominated for player of the month November

Dreams FC player, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Three players have been shortlisted for the Ghana Premier League Nasco Player of the Month award for the month of November.

Asante Kotoko’s Isaac Oppong has earned a nomination for the top award alongside Great Olympics’ Maxwell Abbey Quaye and Issahaku Abdul Fatau of Dreams FC.



The winner of the 2021/22 GPL NASCO Player of the Month for November award will be announced on Wednesday December 15, 2021.



Winner will receive a NASCO Television set and a personalized trophy.



The nominated players are:

Most Valuable Player- Nominees Maxwell Abbey Quaye MVPs won- 1 Goals scored - 6



Isaac Oppong MVPs won - 1, Goals scored - 3



Issahaku Abdul Fataw MVPs won - 2 Goals scored - 4