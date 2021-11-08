Fatawu Issahaku blossoms as he registers another goal

Black Stars wonder-boy Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Black Stars wonder-boy Abdul Fatawu Issahaku highlighted his quality by scoring for the second week running in the Ghana Premier League.

Issahaku, 17, scored a classy finish against Kotoko on matchday 1 and repeated his scoring act by netting from a direct free-kick against Elmina Sharks on matchday 2 at the Nduoum Sports Complex as the Believers secured a surprising 3-1 away win.



For Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac, the form of the Sporting Lisbon-bound attacker would be good news for him as he prepares for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia.

The Serbian watched his attacker score a jaw-dropping finish against Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium and news of his goal against Sharks will delight him.



The U20 AFCON MVP award winner has been named in the Ghana squad for the two games.