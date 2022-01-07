Fatawu Issahaku can be one of our best players at the AFCON - CK Akonnor

Black Stars winger, Fatawu Issahaku

Former Black Stars head coach, Charles Kwabla Akonnor, says Fatawu Issahaku can be one of Ghana’s key players at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament when given the opportunity.

Akonnor currently holds the record as the youngest Ghanaian player to score at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament. He made this record at the age of 20 against Kenya at the 1994 tournament in Tunisia.



Fatawu Issahaku could be on the verge to break Akonnor’s record should he score for the Black Stars at the upcoming tournament.



CK Akonnor believes the 19-year-old Dreams FC star when given the opportunity has the potential to showcase his talent and quality to the world.



“If you get a chance as a youngster. You should be ready. What he did with the U-20 is graduation. When he came to the Black Stars I integrated him gradually. He stands a big chance to show his talent if he gets the opportunity”, Akonnor told Ohene Bampoe-Brenya in an exclusive interview on Happy 98.9FM.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku played in Ghana’s game against Algeria on Wednesday and was substituted in the second half after picking up an injury.



The youngster is back to training after that injury scare in the Algeria game.



The Black Stars will begin their AFCON campaign against Morocco on January 10 in Yaounde.



Ghana is in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.