Fatawu Issahaku confident Black Stars will win 2021 AFCON

Fatawu Issahaku

Youngster Fatawu Issahaku is absolutely confident Ghana will win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

Ghana head into the tournament hoping to end their trophy drought on the continent, having last been crowned champions in 1982.



Since then, they have come close, reaching the finals three times while making the semi-finals on several occasions.



“Ghana has always got quality players but I trust in the current team. Everyone in the team is ready to win the African Cup so I think everyone will give out his all to take the cup” he said.



He continued that, “Actually, the target is to win the cup because at the U-20 level that was the target and we achieved it.

"So, I think with the senior side, they have everything that can help Ghana to win the trophy and have the confidence that we can win the trophy”



The tournament will begin on January 9, with the Black Stars playing their first match the next day against Morocco.



Black Stars will then take on Gabon before wrapping up their group stage campaign against debutants Comoros.