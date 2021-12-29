Fatawu Issahaku is most valuable player in Ghana Premier League

Dreams FC winger Fatawu Issahaku

Dreams FC winger Fatawu Issahaku is the most valuable player in the Ghana Premier League, according to Transfermarkt.

Issahaku, 17, has a market value of 500,000 euros which is more than any player in the top-flight.



This comes as little surprise considering he is been exceptional on his debut season coupled with his exploits with the Black Stars after being the best U20 player on the continent.



Issahaku, who has six goals in eight games this season, is set to leave Dreams and join Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon in January.



The difference between Isaahaku and the second most valued player Ismail Ganiu, captain of Asante Kotoko, is 300,000 euros.

WAFA defender Konadu Yiadom is third with a 200,000 euros valuation, followed by Ibrahim Salifu (150,000 euros), Real Tamale United skipper David Abagna (125,000 euros), and Justice Blay (125,000 euros) respectively.



The top list is completed by Richard Attah (100,000 euros), Fabio Gama (100,000 euros) Jonah Attuquaye (100,000 euros), Emmanuel Gyamfi (100,000 euros) and Augustine Okraku (75,000 euros).



Of the 10 players, only Issahaku, Abagna and Attah are in the Black Stars squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament scheduled for January next year.