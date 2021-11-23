Fatawu Issahaku is the next Abedi Pele - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Black Stars winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Karim Zito has urged Ghanaian referees to protect Fatawu Issahaku

Fatawu Issahaku is the closest thing Ghana will get as a replacement for the legendary Abedi Pele



Issahaku has already taken the GPL by storm in his debut season after scoring 3 goals after week 4



Dreams FC head coach has showered praises on Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.



The U-20 WAFU Golden Boy joined Dreams FC from the lower tier side Steadfast FC ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana football season and Karim Zito wants the referees in the local league to protect him.



Karim Zito claims that the Black Stars have gotten the new Abedi Ayew Pele hence the need to protect the boy from unnecessary injuries.

"Fatawu is the next Abedi Pele, and the referees have to guide him, and this is what they do in Europe especially when a player comes out.



"Definitely clubs would come with a plan against him just to injure him and at the end of the day Ghana loses and I pray God to protect him from injuries," Karim Zito said after Dreams FC’s 3-3 draw with Accra Great Olympics.



Karim Zito got a brace in the 3-3 draw against Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday four of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



