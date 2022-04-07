Fatawu Issahaku joins Sporting Lisbon on five-year contract

Fatawu Issahaku

Ghana youngster Fatawu Issahaku has joined Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon on a five-year contract.

The Black Stars player arrived in Portugal in January but was unveiled on Wednesday, April 6 after signing the contract.



Issahaku’s contract includes a 60-million-euro release clause.



“I’m very happy to be here, it’s fantastic. They welcomed me very well”, he began by telling Jornal Sporting and Sporting TV.



About his role on the pitch, Fatawu explained that he plays “at a winger and also an attacking midfielder”.

“I really enjoy shooting, especially from afar,” he added.



Fatawu also admitted that “there are many differences between the football I was playing and Sporting CP”. “It will make me grow more”, he guaranteed.



The 18-year-old has joined Sporting from Ghanaian second-tier side Steadfast FC, which is owned by Minority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament Haruna Iddrisu.