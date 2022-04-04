4
Fatawu Issahaku meets Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother

Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku met Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro in Portugal.

The former Ghana U-20 star who played in the Black Stars qualification for the World Cup took a picture with the mother of the five-time world best player.

The 18-year-old’s picture with Ronaldo comes days after Ghana was placed in the same group as Portugal for the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars were drawn in Group H alongside Uruguay and Korean Republic.

Portugal defeated the Black Stars 2-1 at the 2014 World Cup with Ronaldo scoring one of the goals.

Fatawu Issahaku moved to Portuguese Sporting Lisbon, the boyhood club of Cristiano Ronaldo in March from Steadfast FC and has been training with the youth side.

