Fatawu Issahaku rejoins teammates for training after Ghana's exit from World Cup

Screenshot 20221209 193757.webp Fatawu Issahaku (middle) back in training

Sun, 11 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars attacker Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has returned to first-team training with Sporting CP Lisbon in Portugal after Ghana's early exit from the ongoing World Cup.

Sporting is preparing for the second part of the league, they are currently fourth on the league table with 25 points after 13 games.

Issahaku was a member of the Black Stars squad that failed to go past the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In the Black Stars' last group game against Uruguay, he came on as a late substitute.

The Black Stars of Ghana won one game against South Korea and lost two games against Portugal and Uruguay.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was signed by Sporting CP in April 2022 to a five-year deal with a 60 million euro release clause. This put an end to transfer speculation reports about him joining Sporting CP on loan from Liverpool.

He was listed as a reserve for the season's opening game on August 7, 2022. He made his debut the following weekend after replacing Francisco Trinco in the 80th minute of Sporting CP's 3-0 victory against Rio Ave.

Source: footballghana.com
