Fatawu Issahaku’s goal against Swansea nominated for Leicester City Goal of the Month

Ghana winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ghana winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s goal against Swansea City has been nominated for the Leicester City Goal of the Month award for October.

This recognition highlights the impressive form Issahaku has demonstrated since joining the Foxes at the onset of the 2023/2024 season.



The Black Stars player's remarkable goal was netted in a 3-1 victory against Swansea City, with Issahaku finding the net in the 63rd minute, courtesy of an assist from Kieran Dewsbury-Hall.



He smashed the ball into the net from a point-blank range.

Issahaku's goal is in contention with seven other striking efforts, including contributions from Kelechi Iheanacho, Harry Winks, and two goals from the seasoned striker Jamie Vardy.



With a goal and an assist in 12 appearances across all competitions, Issahaku has played a vital role in Leicester's offensive strategies.



This involvement has contributed to the former FA Cup champions securing a four-point lead at the top of the English Championship standings.