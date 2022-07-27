Fatawu Issahaku set to join Sporting CP’s team B for next season

Winger, Fatawu Issahaku

Ghanaian winger, Fatawu Issahaku is set to join Sporting CP’s team B ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season.

According to reports, Issahaku is among six other young players; namely Dário Essugo, Youssef Chermiti, Diego Callai and Flávio Nazinho who will play for Sporting CP’s team B which is known as the reserve team.



The 19-year-old will however be registered for next season’s league campaign in Portugal and would be made to join the senior team when there is an opportunity.



Issahaku was invited to join the senior team for the pre-season but it appears after assessing his performance, the Ghanaian needs more time to develop himself for the senior team.



The Black Stars player played a combined time of 90 minutes in pre-season friendlies for Sporting CP in the pre-season

The former Ghana u-20 player joined the Portuguese side in the second half of last season and played for Sporting’s youth side.



The highly rated player joined Sporting CP on a five-year contract and has a release clause of 60 million euros.



JNA/ DA