Fatawu Issahaku speaks after his penalty miss against Sevilla

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana youth star and Sporting Lion winger Fatawu Issahaku has said his process carries on after his penalty miss in Sporting's defeat to Sevilla in a pre-season friendly.

Issahaku, who made a cameo in the one-all-drawn game, missed his kick during the penalty shootout as Sporting lost 6-5.

After the game, the 18-year-old tweeted that his "process continues" and also acknowledged the love he received from the Sporting fans on his debut.

"The process continues. It was a great feeling first game at José de Alvalade stadium. Marvellous love from lovely fans, we keep going."

Jesus Corona gave Sevilla the lead with a first-half lead inside 15 minutes.

But late in the second half, Paulinho equalised to restore parity for Sporting Lisbon and send the game into penalty shootouts.

Fatawu Issahaku was introduced in the 85th minute, replacing Nuno Santos.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
