Fatawu Issahaku will be a member of Sporting Lisbon's first team next season - Report

Fatawu Issahaku

Attacker Fatawu Issahaku, who turned 18 on March 8, will join Sporting Lisbon's senior team next season.

Issahaku has been with the club's academy since mid-February.



He will not be able to play for the main squad until next season due to existing regulations.



He will continue to train with the youth squad until next season when he will go on his maiden experience in Europe.

He agreed to a four-year contract that will keep him with the club until 2026.



The 18-year-old attacker made an impression at Dreams FC in the 2021/22 Ghana's Premier League.



He scored six goals in the Ghana Premier League, earning him a spot in the Black Stars team for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations.