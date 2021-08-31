Fatawu Mohammed, Ashie-Quaye get late Black Stars call-up

Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed

Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed, and Great Olympics defender Samuel Ashie-Quaye have been handed a late invite to the Black Stars team for the World Cup qualifiers.

The pair were given call-ups by Ghana coach Charles Akonnor as some players fail to report due to travel restrictions.



Meanwhile, winger Tariqe Fosu has been excused from the team for the matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.



"Samuel Ashie Quaye (Great Olympics), Fatau Mohammed (Hearts of Oak) called up by Coach Charles Akonnor. Brentford City winger Tarique Fosu is excused from the upcoming assignments to sort out his future with the club," wrote the Football Association on their official Twitter handle.



Both players were impressive for their clubs in the Ghana Premier League, with Fatawu Mohammed helping Accra Hearts of Oak to win the league and FA Cup double.

Samuel Ashie-Quaye was part of the Black Satellites team that won the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.



