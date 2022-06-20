Father's Day 2022: Five Ghanaian football stars who serve father goals

The Ayew brothers with their father

Sunday, June 19, 2022 saw the celebration of patriarchy as fathers from across the world were remembered for their inspirational and leadership roles in the society.

In the era of social media, various platforms were awash with beautiful photos and messages as people saluted their biological fathers and other men who played fatherly roles in their lives.



Ghanaian footballers have dramatic and inspiring stories of fatherhood and today we look at some footballers who by virtue of their responsible fathering skills, serve as goals for fatherhood.



Abedi Pele



Abedi Ayew Pele is the ultimate football father in the country. From reaching the biggest height in African footballing to giving Ghana and Africa football three talented footballers, Abedi Ayew Pele deserves some celebration.



At some point in the Black Stars, Abedi Pele had all his three sons playing and making Ghana proud.

His boys, Rahim, Andre and Jordan have been part of Ghana success in recent times and deserve some adulations.



Odartey Lamptey



Odartey’s story needs not retelling but how he has turned it around and now enjoying a great relationship with his new wife is worth celebrating.



His new wife, Ruweida Yakubu who is an avid tennis fan and has been supportive in Odartey’s life.



Odartey Lamptey has four kids with Ruweida and the two have a beautiful relationship going on.





Samuel Inkoom



Inkoom is also another Ghanaian football star who serve fatherly goals with his social media activities.



Inkoom never passes on a chance to flaunt his beautiful wife and children and has been showering them with gifts and trips.



Samuel Inkoom is married to Omega Inkoom and the two have four kids in the sixteen years of marriage.

Merry Christmas ???? to everyone ???? pic.twitter.com/X6tOkW9UDX — Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) December 24, 2021

The Ghanaian winger is married to Marie-Claire Rupio with whom he has three children. Atsu loves to show off his wife with beautiful photos of his family .

You only have to hear Kalsoum Sinare speak about her husband for you to feel how special he is as a husband and father.



The Ghanaian football star and the celebrated actress have three children but it is the excitement with which Kalsoum talks about him the few times she decides to that give indication of how good a person Baffoe is.



'I have always looked up to and thanked God for what I have. My husband understood what I am doing now even before we got to know each other, she told Joy News.



Their kids are called Shaquille, Boukeem and Keisheira



