February 2023 completion target for UG Stadium to be met - Sports minister

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

Source: GNA

Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports, has given the assurance that the University of Ghana Sports Stadium for the 2023 All African Games will be completed in February next year.

He said the government had also shown its commitment by paying certificates that had been raised so far.



Mr. Ussif gave the assurance when he appeared before parliament to respond to a question by Mr. Vincent Ekow Assafua, Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo on the progress of the construction of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium for the 2023 All African Games.



"Mr Speaker, work on the University of Ghana Sports Stadium is progressing steadily. I am confident that the February 2023 target for completing the project would be met," he said.

According to the Yagaba-Kubori Legislature, the project needed to be completed six months before the games to allow for testing and validation.



To that end, he told Parliament that, the last site meeting indicated significant progress in all components of the project especially those facilities that needed to be constructed.



"Mr. Speaker, with innovative strategies adopted by the contractors and the strict monitoring by my office, I believe that we would meet the timelines," he said.