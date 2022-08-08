Felicia Apimpanta: Check out photos of the wife of Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu and his wife Felicia

The year 2021 will always be special in the books of coach Samuel Boadu as he enjoyed a lot of success as a coach of Accra Hearts of Oak and in his personal life as an African man.

Samuel Boadu was the most celebrated Ghanaian coach in the year 2021 after the former Medeama SC coach led Accra Hearts of Oak to win a local treble thus breaking the club's 10-year trophyless drought.



Weeks after winning his first three trophies as a coach, Samuel Boadu on Friday, August 13, 2021, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Felicia Apimpanta in a traditional ceremony in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



Boadu and Felicia proceeded to the Church of Pentecost to have their white wedding on Saturday, August 14, 2021, and their wedding was telecast life on GTV Sports+.



The wedding of Boadu and his wife was the first time the marriage ceremony of a sports personality in Ghana was telecast live by the national television station, GTV Sports+.



Not much is known about Felicia as she has successfully lived under the media's radar despite some reports claiming that she is a civil servant.

The couple have not been captured publicly after their wedding but a photo of Samuel Boadu and Felicia wearing broad smiles on their faces probably after a church service surfaced on the internet and the fans loved it.



