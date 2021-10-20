Felix Aboagye confirmed as Great Olympics assistant coach

Felix Aboagye, Accra Great Olympics assistant coach

Accra Great Olympics have announced the appointment of Felix Aboagye as the club's new head coach ahead of the 2021/22 Ghana football season.

He will team up with experienced trainer Annor Walker ahead of the new campaign.



The Wonder Club will be hoping to improve their performance having finished 6th last campaign.

Aboagye is joining the 'Ole Dade' lads after parting ways with relegated Premier League side Inter Allies last month.



The former Al Ahly striker previously had stints with Elmina Sharks.