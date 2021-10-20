Felix Aboagye confirmed as Great Olympics assistant coach

Wed, 20 Oct 2021 Source: footballghana.com
Accra Great Olympics have announced the appointment of Felix Aboagye as the club's new head coach ahead of the 2021/22 Ghana football season.
He will team up with experienced trainer Annor Walker ahead of the new campaign.
The Wonder Club will be hoping to improve their performance having finished 6th last campaign.
Aboagye is joining the 'Ole Dade' lads after parting ways with relegated Premier League side Inter Allies last month.
The former Al Ahly striker previously had stints with Elmina Sharks.
Source: footballghana.com
Related Articles:
- Hearts of Oak's fan base is superior than Great Olympics - Gladson Awako
- Medeama sack coaching duo of ex-national team players Preko and Acheampong
- 2020/21 GPL: Eleven Wonders captain gets MOTM award in home win against Berekum Chelsea
- Coach Samuel Boadu can match the heights of legendary Attuquayefio - Dong Bortey
- Black Queens captain alleges GFA doesn’t celebrate female footballers
- Read all related articles