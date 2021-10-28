Felix Afena Gyan: From playing in Ghana-Inter Schools to Serie A in one-year

Ghana international Felix Afena Gyan

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena Gyan seems to have had an incredible rise to his career just within a short spell after making his professional debut for Seria A side AS Roma on Wednesday, October 27 against Cagliari.

The 18-year-old not long ago was playing in the Inter-Schools in Wenchi earlier this year but currently finds himself among world-class players in Italy.



Afena Gyan was spotted by a football agent, Arthur Legacy while playing in the Brong Ahafo Inter-Schools earlier this year. The agent got impressed and proposed him to clubs in Italy.



AS Roma got interested and sent a rep to watch him further. He was flown to Italy and signed for Roma U-19.



He was an instant hit, scored, and assisted goals in his first game.



It was expected he'd stay for a year or two in the lower before being promoted but was handed his senior debut following his impressive performances.



Jose Mourinho promoted him to the senior team a week ago and on Wednesday, he made his debut for AS Roma vs Cagliari, helping his side come from behind to win 2-1.

From Ghana Inter-Schools to Seria A in one year!!



Felix Afena Gyan thanked Jose Mourinho after making his professional debut for AS Roma.



"First of all, I will like to say thank you to Roma and everyone for the opportunity they gave me. I am very happy," he told AS Roma TV.



"The coach believed in me that's why he sent me to the field and due to that I didn't want to prove him wrong or prove myself wrong."



"So I need to work hard and have a strong mentality and give my best on the field to support the team."