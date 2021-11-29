Felix Afena-Gyan a 100% 'Made In Ghana' project- Agent Oliver Arthur

Felix Afena-Gyan (right) with this agent Oliver Arthur

FIFA agent Oliver Arthur has paid glowing to the Ghanaian machinery which scouted, refined and transferred the new kid on the block Felix Afena-Gyan to AS Roma.

This is meant to scuttle comments by Dutch scout Sebastien Arnesen that he spotted the player after just 10 minutes into a game he watched in Ghana.



But the facts remain that the player was picked by a local scout Gideon Attoh of ArthurLegacy Sports during an inter-schools competition in the Brong Ahafo Region.



The 18-year-old has hogged the headlines in recent weeks after scintillating displays for Jose Mourinho's side in the Italian Serie A.

Last week, he climbed off the bench to net a pair of goals which propelled Roma to a 2-0 win at Genoa.



Afena-Gyan becomes the first player born in 2003 to score in Italian top-flight.



