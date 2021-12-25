Felix Afena-Gyan among youngest goal scorers in Europe's top five leagues in 2021

Ghanaian sensation Felix Afena-Gyan

Ghanaian sensation Felix Afena-Gyan is the youngest goalscorer in the Italian Serie A and is among five teenagers to find the back of the net in the top five leagues.

At 18-years 308 days, Afena-Gyan became the first player born in 2003 to score in the Italian top-flight league.



Afena-Gyan scored a double against Genoa in November, his first and second goals for the club after just two appearances.



He is joined by some of the finest teenagers in world football in the list of scorers in Europe.

In England, Valentino Livramento of Southampton is the youngest to score in the Premier League in 2021 while Jude Bellingham holds that record in Germany.



Spanish and Barcelona teen, Gavi is the youngest to score in La Liga this year and Mohamed-Ali Cho is Angers has that feat in France.



Afena-Gyan has been named in Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac's 30-man squad for next year's Africa Cup of Nations following his outstanding performances in the Serie A.