Felix Afena-Gyan appreciates the love and support shown by supporters

Sun, 27 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

AS Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan took to his official Twitter page to send words of appreciation to supporters.  The striker made his debut for the Black Stars on Friday evening against Nigeria.

The 19-year-old was given a starting role in the attack to help Ghana score and also give the Nigerian backline pressure.

Gyan did well in the game but was substituted due to an injury late in the second half. However, the youngster has revealed that he is fine after the game.

“Amazing crowd, Grateful for the show of love and support. I’m ok. We go again on Tuesday. Keep the faith,” he tweeted.

Born in Sunyani, Ghana, Felix Afena-Gyan moved to Serie A side Roma's youth team on 13 March 2021, from EurAfrica FC.

Afena-Gyan was first called up to the senior team on 24 October, in Roma's Serie A game against Napoli. He made his professional debut on 27 October, against Cagliari.







 
