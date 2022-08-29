2
Felix Afena-Gyan bids farewell to AS Roma, thanks Jose Mourinho as he joins Cremonese

Mon, 29 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars striker, Felix Afena-Gyan has confirmed his departure from Italian Serie A giants, AS Roma.

Announcing the end of his journey at the Stadium Olympico, Felix Afena-Gyan thanked AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho and manager of Roma's Primavera squad, Alberto de Rossi for overseeing his development.

Afena-Gyan didn't announce his next destination but it was earlier reported that AS Roma have agreed a deal with Serie A newcomers, US Cremonese for a fee worth €8 million.

"I'm grateful to AS Roma, the technical team, and staff for the precious opportunity and support I have enjoyed in the last one and half years. My uttermost love to the manager Jose Mourinho. The last seven months with you has totally changed my life. Thank you for believing in me."

"To my former teammates and the Roma fans, I cherished the wonderful moments we shared together. Thank you Mr. Alberto De Rossi for the role you played in my growth. It was a huge honour to put on the Roma shirt," the statement from Felix Afena-Gyan read.

Felix Afena-Gyan scored twice for AS Roma in 17 appearances since making his senior debut in 2020.



