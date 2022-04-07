Felix Afena-Gyan confident ahead of Roma's ECL quarter-final clash against Bodo/Glimt

Black Stars forward Felix Afena-Gyan

Black Stars forward Felix Afena-Gyan says he has 'positive feelings' ahead of AS Roma's quarter-final clash against Norwegian giants Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League.

The last time Roma traveled to Norway to face the same opponents, they were hammered 6-1.



However, Afena-Gyan who has now been registered for the elimination stages of the competition insists the mentality is different now and the team is 'good to go'.



"It's good for my growth to be playing here [in Roma] and to be playing for my national team. I have really positive feelings," he said at the pre-match conference.



"It's hard to play on artificial pitches. You have to have a strong mentality - we will do our best to adapt.



"As the coach said, it's a nice draw, yes. We are good to go."

Afena-Gyan missed the group stages of the European competition after he was nit registered but his outstanding displays since gaining promotion to the first team, has seen him make the list for Europe.



The youngster returned to Italy last week after playing a pivotal role in Ghana's World Cup qualification, making his debut against Nigeria during the international break.



