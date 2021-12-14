Felix Afena-Gyan cops maiden career red card as Roma tame Spezia

Felix Afena-Gyan

Ghanaian whiz-kid Felix Afena-Gyan was handed his first red card of his young career during AS Roma’s 2-0 victory against Spezia Calcio in the Italian Serie A on Monday.

Afena-Gyan was named in the Giallorossi matchday squad to face Spezia Calcio in Week of the campaign at the Stadio Olimpico after recovering from Coronavirus last week.



Roma grabbed an early lead against the Aquilotti courtesy a sixth-minute goal by English defender Chris Smalling.



The hosts doubled the lead after the break, from another corner kick and another goal from another defender, Roger Ibanez.



It’s the first time since March 2020 that Roma have scored two headers in the same Serie A match — the last time was against Cagliari.

Afena-Gyan was booked for a shoulder barge earlier in the second half and the young substitute was sent off in stoppages, after having smashed the ball into the net.



The youngster celebrated the goal, but the referee disallowed the goal for handball in the build-up and gave the striker his second yellow card.



Jose Mourinho’s men did the job at the Olimpico and climbed up to join Juventus at sixth in Serie A.