Felix Afena-Gyan could join Sassuolo on loan - Reports

Felix Afena Gyan As Roma November 21 2021 Rfx2zdcypd7x15ggbti44whdd Felix Afena-Gyan

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Italian Serie A side, US Sassuolo are working to secure the services of Ghanaian striker, Felix Afena-Gyan on loan from AS Roma.

The 18-year-old is expected to leave the Italian giants at the end of the season due to lack of regular playing opportunities with Jose Mourinho ready to sanction the move.

Afena-Gyan burst onto the scene after making his AS Roma senior debut in a game against Cagliari in November. He followed up with a man of the match display, after netting a brace against Genoa.

Despite his exploits, he is yet to start a game for Roma, mostly coming on for English forward Tammy Abraham.

Although, Sassuolo are interested in the youngster, manager Jose Mourinho has the final say on any potential move in the winter transfer window.

Sassuolo sold Ivorian forward Jeremie Boga to Atalanta for 22 million Euros and will officially move in January.

Afena-Gyan has netted two goals in the Italian topflight league.

He made his debut for the Ghana national against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria in March.

