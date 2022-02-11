Felix Afena-Gyan could start against Sassuolo

Felix Afena-Gyan

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan could start for AS Roma when they face Sassuolo in the Italian Serie on Sunday.

The 18-year-old who graduated from Roma U-19 has been impressive since joining the senior team.



He has featured in 10 Serie A games scoring 2 goals in the process for the side.



Striker Tammy Abraham remains doubtful ahead of Roma’s game on Sunday after picking up an injury in the Italian Cup on Tuesday against Inter.

However, the Ghanaian attacker could be called in if Abraham is unable to recover for the clash.



He is seen as the perfect replacement for the English international.