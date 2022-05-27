Felix Afena-Gyan downplays Gianluca Mancini's apparent punch on him

Felix Afena-Gyan

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan helped his Italian Serie A side AS Roma to win their first ever European title on Wednesday evening.

But during the celebrations, defender Gianluca Mancini appeared to shove the 19 year old striker before punching him whiles he was down like some school bully taking his pound of flesh on newcomers.



Felix Afena-Gyan has since taken to Twitter to downplay the apparent shove and punch by his teammate on him during the celebrations claiming they joke and fight a lot.



"It wasn’t serious. We joke and fight at the same. That’s how he is. It’s normal. Nothing serious," reacted the youngster.



The video has got many people talking on social media as to how violent a trophy celebration can be from the defender.



Felix Afena-Gyan won his first career trophy on Wednesday evening in Tirana-Albania as his side AS Roma lifted the maiden UEFA Conference League after beating Feyenoord 1-0.



The 19 year old striker was only on the bench as he watched the whole 90 minutes unfold but played in matches en route to the finals.

Afena-Gyan made three appearances in the Conference League but failed to score a goal but scored twice in 17 Serie A matches.





