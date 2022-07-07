Felix Afena-Gyan explains how it feels after signing a new contract with AS Roma

AS Roma striker, Felix Afena-Gyan

Black Stars striker, Felix Afena-Gyan, is happy after AS Roma has kept faith in him by giving him a four-year contract extension.



Felix Afena-Gyan put pen to paper to commit his future at the Stadio Olimpico till the Sumer of 2026 thus signing a four-year contract extension on Wednesday, July 7, 2022.



The Ghana international made 22 appearances for the Giallorossi since making his senior debut in the 2021/2022 season under Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho and scored two goals.

Felix Afena-Gyan made his Black Stars debut as AS Roma player in the FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March.



