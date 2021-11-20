Felix Afena-Gyan explains why he is Jose Mourinho's darling boy

Felix Afena-Gyan and AS Roma coach, Jose Mourinho

Ghanaian teen, Felix Afena-Gyan has disclosed that his commitment and work ethic endeared him to AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho.

The 18-year-old has had a meteoric rise to his career courtesy of the Portuguese manager, who handed him his senior debut at the Italian club.



Afena-Gyan has made two appearances in the Serie A after he was promoted to the senior side, and he revealed that his commitment to training paved the way.



“I believe that this relationship with me is due to the commitment I put into every training, to my hard work on the pitch. I’m sure that if I didn’t try as hard as I do, the coach might not mention me in a photo on Instagram as he did,” the Ghanaian told Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio.



“He is a great coach, especially with young players. He is a coach who encourages you, who motivates you, I like him a lot. It pushes you and encourages you to do what you want, to give your best and improve day after day,” he added.

Gyan is expected to be in the team for their game against Genoa on Sunday.



