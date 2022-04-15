Felix Afena-Gyan in action as AS Roma thump Bodo/Glimt in Europa Conference League

Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan

Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan was in action for AS Roma in their 4-0 win over Norwegian minnows Bodo/Glimt in UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The 19-year-old came on in the 60th minute of the game to replace Nicolo Zaniolo as he helped Roma progress to the semi-finals of the competition at the Stadio Olimpico.



The Giallorossi trailed 2-1 from the first leg but that lead was obliterated by half-time as former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham scored after just five minutes, before Nicolo Zaniolo scored two excellent strikes before half-time.



Italian prodigy Zaniolo completed his hat-trick after half-time with a stupendous volley on the counter-attack to seal a victory for Jose Mourinho's side.

Afena-Gyan has made 17 appearances for AS Roma across all competitions and scored two goals in the process.



He was involved in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final play-offs doubleheader against the Super Eagles of Nigeria last month with Black Stars progressing to the global showpiece in Qatar.