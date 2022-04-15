0
Menu
Sports

Felix Afena-Gyan in action as AS Roma thump Bodo/Glimt in Europa Conference League

Felix Afena Gyan As Roma November 21 2021 Rfx2zdcypd7x15ggbti44whdd Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan was in action for AS Roma in their 4-0 win over Norwegian minnows Bodo/Glimt in UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The 19-year-old came on in the 60th minute of the game to replace Nicolo Zaniolo as he helped Roma progress to the semi-finals of the competition at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Giallorossi trailed 2-1 from the first leg but that lead was obliterated by half-time as former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham scored after just five minutes, before Nicolo Zaniolo scored two excellent strikes before half-time.

Italian prodigy Zaniolo completed his hat-trick after half-time with a stupendous volley on the counter-attack to seal a victory for Jose Mourinho's side.

Afena-Gyan has made 17 appearances for AS Roma across all competitions and scored two goals in the process.

He was involved in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final play-offs doubleheader against the Super Eagles of Nigeria last month with Black Stars progressing to the global showpiece in Qatar.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adwoa Safo finally breaks silence on absenteeism from Parliament
Billionaire Indimi flies his private jet into Tamale to mourn with Farouk Aliu Mahama
Why I travelled abroad, came back to do politics - Assin North MP speaks
The 3 lawyers Gloria Lamptey hired to take East Legon mansion, other properties for her
Assin North case: Why EC can't organise by-election - Nimako
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case
Becca's husband reacts to gym video
Hudson Odoi jams to Daddy Lumba's 'Aben wo ha' as reports of Ghana switch heighten
Police officer in gun battle with suspected robbers at gas station; one shot
'Patient detention' room uncovered at St. Joseph Hospital - Report
Related Articles: