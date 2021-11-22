Felix Afena-Gyan is the first player born in 2003 to score a goal in Serie A

Afena-Gyan is now a record-breaker in the Serie A

The 18-year-old scored two goals on his third league appearance for AS Roma



AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho said the youngster will now stay permanently with the senior team



Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan has become a record holder in the Italian Serie A after scoring two goals in AS Roma’s away win over Genoa on Sunday, November 21, 2022.



Felix Afena-Gyan came in as a second-half substitute to replace Uzbekistan international Eldor Shomurodov in the 74th minute to win the game for the Romans, who were drawing goalless.



The Ghanaian repaid the trust of his coach Jose Mourinho with two goals in the 82nd and 94th minute to win the game for AS Roma.



Afena-Gyan now holds the record of being the first player born in 2003 to have scored in the Italian Serie A. AS Roma is proud to have been the club to produce the scorer.

“The first player born in 2003 to score a goal in Serie A,” AS Roma tweeted.



“It’s difficult to describe my feelings tonight. I’m very excited about this moment. I have to thank God Almighty for what he has done for me tonight,” Felix said after scoring on his third league appearance in the Serie A.



