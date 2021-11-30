Felix Afena-Gyan is worth €20million – Agent declares

AS Roma forward, Felix Afena-Gyan

Jose Mourinho promotes Felix Afena Gyan from the U-18

Afena Gyan set Serie A record with two goals against Genoa



Felix Gyan was an unused sub in Roma's win over Torino



Oliver Arthur, agent of AS Roma prodigy, Felix Afena Gyan has placed a €20m price tag on the youngster who has gained prominence in recent weeks.



Afena-Gyan is having a breakthrough spell since joining the Seria A giant in 2020. He first joined the U-18s where he impressed and earned himself a spot in the senior team under new manager Jose Mourinho.



The 18-year-old on his second appearance for Roma scored two goals to secure a late 2-0 win for the Gold and Reds over Genoa.

His impactful cameo made him the first player born in 2003 to score in the Serie A.



Following Afena-Gyan fast progress, his agent Arthur has said that looking at the youngster's abilities, he is worth between €20m on the transfer market.



"It will really be difficult. Very difficult. Range? Maybe between €15m-€20m. For what he's done and the abilities he possesses, I think, yes, €20m" he told Angel TV.



Felix Afena-Gyan was an unused substitute over the weekend in Roma's 1-0 win at home against Torino.