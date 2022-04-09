0
Menu
Sports

Felix Afena Gyan jams to Black Sherif song

Video Archive
Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Felix-Afena Gyan makes Black Stars debut against Nigeria

Ghana shows his dance moves in Black Stars initiation dance

Black Stars forward, Felix Afena-Gyan, has been spotted jamming to Ghanaian musician Black Sherif's song.

The AS Roma was seen showing off his dance skills while singing word for word of the sing titled Gold Digga.

In the video, he displayed similar moves he put exhibited during his Blak Stars initiation dance.

The 18-year-old has returned to AS Roma after helping Ghana to score a sport at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Afena-Gyan made his Black Stars debut in the World Cup playoffs against Nigeria, starting both legs.

Ghana eliminated Nigeria on away goal rule after the tie ended one-all on aggregate.

Watch the video below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I became my father's driver aftter failing A-level exam - Ken Ofori-Atta
'Stop fooling' – Adom-Otchere goes wild on NDC’s Zita Benson over dumsor at KIA claims
NDC's Baba Kamara appointed sole distributor of Dangote fertilizer across West Africa
Government bringing back tollbooths but will automate them – Ken Agyapong
Why I am donating GH¢10,000 each to all 275 constituencies – Ken Agyapong
Prof. Adei wrongly claims corruption 'was worse under Mahama' per CPI data
Buried human skull, cat head exhumed from church altar at Kasoa
Meet Juliet Adubea, the mother of Felix Afena-Gyan
Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead
Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead
Related Articles: