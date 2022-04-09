Felix Afena Gyan jams to Black Sherif song

Ghana qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Felix-Afena Gyan makes Black Stars debut against Nigeria



Ghana shows his dance moves in Black Stars initiation dance



Black Stars forward, Felix Afena-Gyan, has been spotted jamming to Ghanaian musician Black Sherif's song.



The AS Roma was seen showing off his dance skills while singing word for word of the sing titled Gold Digga.



In the video, he displayed similar moves he put exhibited during his Blak Stars initiation dance.

The 18-year-old has returned to AS Roma after helping Ghana to score a sport at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Afena-Gyan made his Black Stars debut in the World Cup playoffs against Nigeria, starting both legs.



Ghana eliminated Nigeria on away goal rule after the tie ended one-all on aggregate.



Watch the video below



