Felix Afena-Gyan linked with Crystal Palace move

Felix Afena Gyan AS Roma AS Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League side Crystal Palace has been linked with a move for AS Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan, according to reports.

Afena-Gyan recently extended his stay with Roma after successful negotiations.

He has scored two goals in 22 appearances for the Giallorossi since making his first-team debut last October.

Reports from Italy have suggested that the Eagles are considering a €12m (£10.2m) bid for the 19-year-old, who burst onto the scene at Roma last season under Jose Mourinho.

Earlier this month, renowned football journalist Gianluca di Marzio claimed Palace was interested in Afena-Gyan.

Roma was also strongly interested in Zaha as well and Afena-Gyan was considered in a potential swap deal for the ex-Manchester United man. Zaha’s agents recently offered the Giallorossi a chance to sign the player this summer.

Afena-Gyan made his Ghana debut in March, helping the Black Stars to qualify for this year's World Cup by overcoming Nigeria in a two-legged play-off.

He scored his first international goal against Madagascar last month and has featured in six games.

