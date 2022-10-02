7
Felix Afena-Gyan makes substitute appearance in Cremonese stalemate against Lecce

Sun, 2 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Felix Afena-Gyan came off the bench when Cremonese shared the spoils with Lecce in the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

The Black Stars forward was introduced in the 74th minute in his side's 1-1 stalemate against Lecce at away.

Afena-Gyan came on for Nigerian international David Okereke but was unable to help his outfit secure all points at stake.

The visitors, Cremonese opened the scoring in the 19th minute through Daniel Ciofani before Lecce restored parity from the spot in the 42nd minute through Gabriel Strefezza.

The forward joined the Serie A newcomers on a permanent deal from Roma in the summer transfer window.

Since joining the club, he has featured just twice and is yet to score for the club.

