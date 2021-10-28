Felix Afena-Gyan marks Serie A debut as Roma beat Cagliari

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan had a debut to cherish after climbing off the bench to inspire AS Roma to a 2-1 victory over Cagliari in midweek.

Afena-Gyan has caught the heart of AS Roma first team coach Jose Mourinho in recent time due to his distinctive display for the Giallorossi’s U-19 side.



The highly-rated poacher was included in the team’s stalemate game against in-form SS Napoli but was unlucky to miss out on the matchday squad.



He earned his place on the pitch in midweek when he replaced Matias Vina in the 57th minute with his trailing by 1-0 courtesy Leonardo Pavoletti.

Lorenzo Pellegrini scored a wonderful free kick and provided the assist for Roger Ibanez, as Roma overturned the scoreline.



Afena-Gyan — who is owned by Arthur Legacy Sports — demonstrated glimpses of his quality after he stepped onto the pitch.



His intelligent runs and brilliant hold up play will surely be a delight to Jose Mourinho who watched the game from the stands due to a touchline ban.