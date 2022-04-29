0
Felix Afena-Gyan might move from Roma this summer – Agent

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Oliver Arthur, the agent of Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan has hinted of a summer move for his charge.

The 18-year-old burst onto the scene after making his AS Roma senior debut in a game against Cagliari in November.

He followed up with a man of the match display, after netting a brace against Genoa.

Despite his exploits, he has not been starting games for Roma, mostly coming on for English forward Tammy Abraham.

Footballghana.com recently reported that the Ghanaian attacker could leave on loan at the end of the season.

Speaking to Accra-based MAX FM, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Arthur Legacy Sports indicated his client need much playing time and could leave Roma.

“Roma-Sassuolo I don’t know about that, I also read it in the news but it is possible that Afena-Gyan might move from Roma because I think he has to play regularly, he has to play 90 minutes. He needs to play Week in Week out. I am not sure about the club he’s joining yet but May-June is when the Window opens so let’s see”.

The 19-year-old made his debut for the Black Stars during the World Cup play-off against Nigeria and had a descent game.

