Felix Afena-Gyan named among 2022 next-generation top 50 talented footballers

Felix Afena-Gyan

Ghana international, Felix Afena-Gyan has been named in the next generation top 50 talented footballers in the world put together by Goal.com.

The teenager has enjoyed a massive leap in his career in the past year where he’s become an important player not only at the club level but on his national team.



Early in the season, he was a star for the AS Roma youth team where he scored six goals in five matches.



Due to his exploits in the Roma U19 team which competes in the Italian Primavera, Felix Afena-Gyan managed to secure a place in the AS Roma first team.



Courtesy of his hard work, he has become a favourite of manager Jose Mourinho who has since been guiding his path.



This week, Felix Afena-Gyan has deservedly been named in the 2022 next-generation top 50 talented footballers.

The player marked his debut for Ghana’s Black Stars last month when he featured in the playoff tie of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He is one of the many players in line to earn a place in Ghana’s squad for the next international assignment.











