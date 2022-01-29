Felix Afena-Gyan named as the fastest player for January in Italy

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Striker Felix Afena-Gyan has been named as the fastest player in the Italian top-flight league for the month of January after beating some of the world-class players in the Serie A to the award.
The AS Roma striker ended January as the fastest player in the Serie A, beating Ciro Immobile and Juan Cuadrado to the top spot.
The 19-year-old forward impressed in the month of January, starting games against Juventus, Cagliari, and Lecce.
He recorded the speed of 35.6 km/h ahead of Lazio's Ciro Immobile who clocked 35.3 km/h and Juventus' Juan Cuadrado, who ticked 33.4 km/h.
Felix Afena-Gyan has warmed his way into Jose Mourinho's starting eleven, often preferred to Eldor Shomurodov.
The youngster shot to prominence after netting a brace against Genoa late last year, having made his debut against Cagliari.
He has so far made nine appearances in the Italian topflight and scored two goals.
